Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

801 East Drake Road

801 East Drake Road · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 East Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Scotch Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Available August 3rd

Sorry No Pets

This is a 2nd floor 2 bed 1 bath condo located in Mid Town Ft. Collins. Some of the features include a nice balcony overlooking a large common area, access to pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, brand new washer and dryer, and wall unit a/c. Close to shopping and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 East Drake Road have any available units?
801 East Drake Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 East Drake Road have?
Some of 801 East Drake Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 East Drake Road currently offering any rent specials?
801 East Drake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 East Drake Road pet-friendly?
No, 801 East Drake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 801 East Drake Road offer parking?
No, 801 East Drake Road does not offer parking.
Does 801 East Drake Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 East Drake Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 East Drake Road have a pool?
Yes, 801 East Drake Road has a pool.
Does 801 East Drake Road have accessible units?
No, 801 East Drake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 801 East Drake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 East Drake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
