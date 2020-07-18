6621 Desert Willow Way 1

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

Unit 1 Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA Ranch Condo in Provincetown, Fort Collins - Property Id: 314087



Ranch style condo with 3 bedrooms.

This is an end-unit condo with street parking in front and on the side street. One level (no steps) access from living room rear door to side street.

Spacious (18x14) master bedroom. 2nd bedroom is 10x10 and 3rd bedroom is 10x9. Bedrooms do not share walls with adjoining condo.

Washer and dryer hook-ups.

Rent includes water/sewer, trash, landscaping, & snow removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable and internet. No smoking, no pets.

Fort Collins housing regulations do not allow more than 3 unrelated people to stay in a rental ("U+2" rule).

$1495 deposit with 1 year lease.

Good credit 650 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6621-desert-willow-way-fort-collins-co-unit-1/314087

No Pets Allowed



