Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6621 Desert Willow Way 1

6621 Desert Willow Way · (970) 372-1561
Location

6621 Desert Willow Way, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 1 Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA Ranch Condo in Provincetown, Fort Collins - Property Id: 314087

Ranch style condo with 3 bedrooms.
This is an end-unit condo with street parking in front and on the side street. One level (no steps) access from living room rear door to side street.
Spacious (18x14) master bedroom. 2nd bedroom is 10x10 and 3rd bedroom is 10x9. Bedrooms do not share walls with adjoining condo.
Washer and dryer hook-ups.
Rent includes water/sewer, trash, landscaping, & snow removal. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable and internet. No smoking, no pets.
Fort Collins housing regulations do not allow more than 3 unrelated people to stay in a rental ("U+2" rule).
$1495 deposit with 1 year lease.
Good credit 650 or higher, Income 3 times the amount of rent, Good rental references or Home Owner, pass a criminal background check. All requirements will be verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6621-desert-willow-way-fort-collins-co-unit-1/314087
Property Id 314087

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have any available units?
6621 Desert Willow Way 1 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have?
Some of 6621 Desert Willow Way 1's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Desert Willow Way 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 offer parking?
No, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have a pool?
No, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have accessible units?
No, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 Desert Willow Way 1 has units with dishwashers.
