Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

631 Morsman Drive Available 08/07/20 Huge 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House by RMHS! - Available August 7



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



This huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 ba home is located in a quiet West Fort Collins neighborhood that is minutes away from shopping, local diners, and the gorgeous Spring Creek Trail!



Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for lawn care. Sorry - absolutely no pets allowed.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4787650)