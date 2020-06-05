All apartments in Fort Collins
631 Morsman Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

631 Morsman Drive

631 Morsman Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 Morsman Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Woodwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 631 Morsman Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
631 Morsman Drive Available 08/07/20 Huge 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House by RMHS! - Available August 7

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 ba home is located in a quiet West Fort Collins neighborhood that is minutes away from shopping, local diners, and the gorgeous Spring Creek Trail!

Residents will be required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for lawn care. Sorry - absolutely no pets allowed.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents over 18 years of age must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Morsman Drive have any available units?
631 Morsman Drive has a unit available for $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 631 Morsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Morsman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Morsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 631 Morsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 631 Morsman Drive offer parking?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 631 Morsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Morsman Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Morsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Morsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Morsman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Morsman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
