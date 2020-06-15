Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

624 W. Laurel St. Available 08/14/20 Walk to Campus!- Pet Friendly 3 bed/ 2 bath - 3 bed, 2 upstairs and 1 downstairs. 2 bathrooms and a laundry room. Great location! Across the street from CSU campus!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE3951645)