All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 624 W. Laurel St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
624 W. Laurel St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

624 W. Laurel St.

624 East Laurel Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

624 East Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 624 W. Laurel St. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
624 W. Laurel St. Available 08/14/20 Walk to Campus!- Pet Friendly 3 bed/ 2 bath - 3 bed, 2 upstairs and 1 downstairs. 2 bathrooms and a laundry room. Great location! Across the street from CSU campus!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3951645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 W. Laurel St. have any available units?
624 W. Laurel St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 624 W. Laurel St. currently offering any rent specials?
624 W. Laurel St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 W. Laurel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 W. Laurel St. is pet friendly.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. offer parking?
No, 624 W. Laurel St. does not offer parking.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 W. Laurel St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. have a pool?
No, 624 W. Laurel St. does not have a pool.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. have accessible units?
No, 624 W. Laurel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 W. Laurel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 W. Laurel St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 W. Laurel St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 624 W. Laurel St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity