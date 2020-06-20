621 Jansen Drive

Amenities
This great four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in the Ridgewood Hills subdivision of South Fort Collins. It is a very short walk to Coyote Ridge Elementary School, one of the most sought after in Northern Colorado. This home boasts nearly 3000 square feet, nice upgrades, ceiling fans, central AC, attached 3-car garage, vaulted ceilings, great deck, loft, and so much more. Be sure not to miss this one. Pets will be considered.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/20
