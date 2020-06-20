All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:54 PM

621 Jansen Drive

621 Jansen Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Jansen Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Ridgewood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2965 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This great four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in the Ridgewood Hills subdivision of South Fort Collins. It is a very short walk to Coyote Ridge Elementary School, one of the most sought after in Northern Colorado. This home boasts nearly 3000 square feet, nice upgrades, ceiling fans, central AC, attached 3-car garage, vaulted ceilings, great deck, loft, and so much more. Be sure not to miss this one. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Jansen Drive have any available units?
621 Jansen Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Jansen Drive have?
Some of 621 Jansen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Jansen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Jansen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Jansen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Jansen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Jansen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Jansen Drive does offer parking.
Does 621 Jansen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Jansen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Jansen Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Jansen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Jansen Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Jansen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Jansen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Jansen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
