609 Parker St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

609 Parker St

609 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/2 bath -- $1350/mo.

Up to two pets negotiable

-Split level townhome
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Private, fenced backyard
-1 car detatched garage
-Balcony
-Centrally located

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

