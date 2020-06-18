Amenities

607 S. Bryan Avenue Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Ranch-Style Home Located Near CSU!! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This spacious ranch home, located near CSU, offers:



4 beds / 1 bath

Large fenced-in yard

Pets allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee

1586 sq. ft.

W/D included

Kitchen appliances included: oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator

Tenant pays utilities separately

GFA heat

No A/C

Off-street parking

Walking distance to CSU

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9210



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



