Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

607 S. Bryan Avenue

607 South Bryan Avenue · (720) 729-9210
Location

607 South Bryan Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Moore

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 607 S. Bryan Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
607 S. Bryan Avenue Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Ranch-Style Home Located Near CSU!! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This spacious ranch home, located near CSU, offers:

4 beds / 1 bath
Large fenced-in yard
Pets allowed with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
1586 sq. ft.
W/D included
Kitchen appliances included: oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator
Tenant pays utilities separately
GFA heat
No A/C
Off-street parking
Walking distance to CSU
RES 1/23/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9210

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE3899218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

