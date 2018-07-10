All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 542 Walden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
542 Walden Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

542 Walden Way

542 Walden Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1229514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Troutman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

542 Walden Way, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***PRE-LEASING FOR JULY*** VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!
NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS

This large tri-level home is located on the corner of a neighborhood street. Easy-care landscaping graces the front yard, while a large fenced-in yard in the back provides space for playing and entertaining.
Inside, the home is a living room, kitchen, sunken family room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an unfinished basement great for storage. This home has been deep cleaned and ozonated to ensure the health of your family!

Move in date not right for you?
We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!
Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Walden Way have any available units?
542 Walden Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 542 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
542 Walden Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Walden Way pet-friendly?
No, 542 Walden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 542 Walden Way offer parking?
No, 542 Walden Way does not offer parking.
Does 542 Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Walden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Walden Way have a pool?
No, 542 Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 542 Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 542 Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 Walden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 Walden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 Walden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 542 Walden Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity