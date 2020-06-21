All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3

5151 Boardwalk Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5151 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Miramont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 Available 08/01/20 Outstanding 3-Bedroom Condo! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com
Available 8/1

Delight in this 3-bedroom, 2 and a half-bath condo and all the amenities it has to offer! This two story condo comes complete with attached two car garage, 2 sided gas fireplace, washer/dryer, patio and balcony, unfinished basement, and central heat and air. In addition, the home has vaulted ceilings, sky lights, a master with 5 piece en-suite bath and spacious walk-in closet, wood flooring in some rooms, plenty of storage space, plus you’ll never have to bother with lawn care or snow removal!

The home is located in Poudre School District with easy access to Miramont Park as well as shopping and dining options. One small dog under 25lbs considered with additional $300 deposit, must be spayed/neutered - Sorry, no cats. Residents are required to put electric, gas and trash into their names.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have any available units?
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have?
Some of 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 is pet friendly.
Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 offer parking?
Yes, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 does offer parking.
Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have a pool?
No, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 does not have a pool.
Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have accessible units?
No, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 BedroomsFort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman ParkRogers ParkDowntown Fort CollinsUniversity NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community College