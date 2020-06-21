5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Outstanding 3-Bedroom Condo! -

Available 8/1

Available 8/1



Delight in this 3-bedroom, 2 and a half-bath condo and all the amenities it has to offer! This two story condo comes complete with attached two car garage, 2 sided gas fireplace, washer/dryer, patio and balcony, unfinished basement, and central heat and air. In addition, the home has vaulted ceilings, sky lights, a master with 5 piece en-suite bath and spacious walk-in closet, wood flooring in some rooms, plenty of storage space, plus you’ll never have to bother with lawn care or snow removal!



The home is located in Poudre School District with easy access to Miramont Park as well as shopping and dining options. One small dog under 25lbs considered with additional $300 deposit, must be spayed/neutered - Sorry, no cats. Residents are required to put electric, gas and trash into their names.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



