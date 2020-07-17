Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Townhome Close to Old Town! - Property Id: 95478



Remodeled Townhome 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 1/2 bath, another 1/2 bath on the main floor. Attached 1 car garage. Newer SS appliances including Microwave oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with ice maker and smooth top Range, upgraded carpet, Vinyl in kitchen and baths, fresh paint, 2 inch blinds throughout. Enjoy the fence yard from the patio. Located 1 block to bus stop, 2-3 blocks to Greenbriar neighborhood park and open space, 3 blocks to King Soopers and less than 2 miles to Old Town and the Brewery district! NO PETS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/427-sundance-cir-n-fort-collins-co/95478

Property Id 95478



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949110)