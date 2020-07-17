All apartments in Fort Collins
Location

427 Sundance Circle North, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Greenbriar Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Townhome Close to Old Town! - Property Id: 95478

Remodeled Townhome 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 1/2 bath, another 1/2 bath on the main floor. Attached 1 car garage. Newer SS appliances including Microwave oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator with ice maker and smooth top Range, upgraded carpet, Vinyl in kitchen and baths, fresh paint, 2 inch blinds throughout. Enjoy the fence yard from the patio. Located 1 block to bus stop, 2-3 blocks to Greenbriar neighborhood park and open space, 3 blocks to King Soopers and less than 2 miles to Old Town and the Brewery district! NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/427-sundance-cir-n-fort-collins-co/95478
Property Id 95478

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Sundance Cir N have any available units?
427 Sundance Cir N has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Sundance Cir N have?
Some of 427 Sundance Cir N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Sundance Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
427 Sundance Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Sundance Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 427 Sundance Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 427 Sundance Cir N offer parking?
Yes, 427 Sundance Cir N offers parking.
Does 427 Sundance Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Sundance Cir N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Sundance Cir N have a pool?
No, 427 Sundance Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 427 Sundance Cir N have accessible units?
No, 427 Sundance Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Sundance Cir N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Sundance Cir N has units with dishwashers.
