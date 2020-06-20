418 Dennison Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

****PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST****

NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS



Great home in a great location! Clean and updated home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area. Two separate living areas, one features a gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms, large master suit and a fully fenced yard great for entertaining. The photos are of a similarly updated home in the neighborhood.



Move in date not right for you?

We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!

Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals



Contact us to schedule a showing.