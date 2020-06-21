3644 Rockaway St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available August 1st -- 4 bed/3 bath -- $1825/mo.



Dogs negotiable, no cats



Beautiful home with hardwood floors, open living room with vaulted ceilings and large family room with fireplace.



-3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs

-Spacious master suite with tiled bath.

-Large fenced yard with deck.

-2 car attached garage.



*You + Two Rule applies! No more than 3 unrelated people, no exceptions*



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.