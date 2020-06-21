All apartments in Fort Collins
3644 Rockaway St.
3644 Rockaway St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3644 Rockaway St

3644 Rockaway Street · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Rockaway Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st -- 4 bed/3 bath -- $1825/mo.

Dogs negotiable, no cats

Beautiful home with hardwood floors, open living room with vaulted ceilings and large family room with fireplace.

-3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs
-Spacious master suite with tiled bath.
-Large fenced yard with deck.
-2 car attached garage.

*You + Two Rule applies! No more than 3 unrelated people, no exceptions*

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3644 Rockaway St have any available units?
3644 Rockaway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Rockaway St have?
Some of 3644 Rockaway St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Rockaway St currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Rockaway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Rockaway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Rockaway St is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Rockaway St offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Rockaway St does offer parking.
Does 3644 Rockaway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Rockaway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Rockaway St have a pool?
No, 3644 Rockaway St does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Rockaway St have accessible units?
No, 3644 Rockaway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Rockaway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 Rockaway St has units with dishwashers.

