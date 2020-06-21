3644 Rockaway St.

Amenities
Available August 1st -- 4 bed/3 bath -- $1825/mo.
Dogs negotiable, no cats
Beautiful home with hardwood floors, open living room with vaulted ceilings and large family room with fireplace.
-3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs
-Spacious master suite with tiled bath.
-Large fenced yard with deck.
-2 car attached garage.
*You + Two Rule applies! No more than 3 unrelated people, no exceptions*
If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.
We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.
To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.
We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.