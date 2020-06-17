All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

3636 Caribou Drive

3636 Caribou Drive · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3636 Caribou Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Foxstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This 3-bed, 2-bath house is perfectly located just minutes from two amazing elementary and high schools, in addition to fantastic shopping and open space, all while being a short 15 minute drive to Old Town Fort Collins and Colorado State University (bus stop 2 minute walk away).

Perfectly built for entertaining on both the inside and out. The main floor features laminate flooring throughout the open floor plan, which includes a huge living room, kitchen, and dining area, and a fireplace and vaulted ceilings to top it off! The 2 large carpeted bedrooms, and full bathroom complete over 1400 sq ft of living space on the main floor alone!

The basement features lots of natural light in all of the living spaces, which include the master bedroom, living room, office, laundry room, complete with sink and tons of storage. The full master bathroom features a recently upgraded tiled floor and shower!

The house comes pre-wired for satellite/cable TV and Internet in all of the living spaces and bedrooms, as well as includes an automatic dog-door leading out to to the fenced back yard. The back yard also features a large deck with gazebo, a cement patio with built in fire-pit, tons of lawn space, a couple of fruit trees, and a cement pad for additional vehicle parking. There is also open gravel space for children playsets or cornhole, a gardening area, and a storage shed with a workbench and both moveable and fixed shelving as well.

Finally, the 2-car garage includes 1 built in and 3 moveable sets of storage shelves, as well as hooks and broom storage, with still maintaining enough space for two mid-sized cars.

This place is a must-see, in an amazing neighborhood, in a fantastic townyou wont want to miss it!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3636-caribou-dr-fort-collins-co-80525-usa/5f00322e-d5ac-49cf-9621-c5428389c2c3

(RLNE5637312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Caribou Drive have any available units?
3636 Caribou Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Caribou Drive have?
Some of 3636 Caribou Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Caribou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Caribou Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Caribou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Caribou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3636 Caribou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Caribou Drive does offer parking.
Does 3636 Caribou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 Caribou Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Caribou Drive have a pool?
No, 3636 Caribou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Caribou Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 Caribou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Caribou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Caribou Drive has units with dishwashers.
