3636 Caribou Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This 3-bed, 2-bath house is perfectly located just minutes from two amazing elementary and high schools, in addition to fantastic shopping and open space, all while being a short 15 minute drive to Old Town Fort Collins and Colorado State University (bus stop 2 minute walk away).



Perfectly built for entertaining on both the inside and out. The main floor features laminate flooring throughout the open floor plan, which includes a huge living room, kitchen, and dining area, and a fireplace and vaulted ceilings to top it off! The 2 large carpeted bedrooms, and full bathroom complete over 1400 sq ft of living space on the main floor alone!



The basement features lots of natural light in all of the living spaces, which include the master bedroom, living room, office, laundry room, complete with sink and tons of storage. The full master bathroom features a recently upgraded tiled floor and shower!



The house comes pre-wired for satellite/cable TV and Internet in all of the living spaces and bedrooms, as well as includes an automatic dog-door leading out to to the fenced back yard. The back yard also features a large deck with gazebo, a cement patio with built in fire-pit, tons of lawn space, a couple of fruit trees, and a cement pad for additional vehicle parking. There is also open gravel space for children playsets or cornhole, a gardening area, and a storage shed with a workbench and both moveable and fixed shelving as well.



Finally, the 2-car garage includes 1 built in and 3 moveable sets of storage shelves, as well as hooks and broom storage, with still maintaining enough space for two mid-sized cars.



This place is a must-see, in an amazing neighborhood, in a fantastic townyou wont want to miss it!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3636-caribou-dr-fort-collins-co-80525-usa/5f00322e-d5ac-49cf-9621-c5428389c2c3



(RLNE5637312)