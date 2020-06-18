Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 Available 07/17/20 Spacious & Beautiful 1 Bedroom with a Loft 1.5 Bath for Rent in Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



*Type/Style: 1 Bedroom + Loft 1.5 Bath Condo

*Lease Term: 1 Year Lease - App Fee $50 per Person 18 yr. or Older

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

*Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric/Gas, Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash

*Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit

*Built in 1984, over 850 sq. ft.

*One Pet Allowed per HOA - $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

*Snow Removal/Landscaping: Provided by HOA

*Parking: Off Street Parking Available in Lot

*Recreational/Commercial Vehicles: Not Allowed

*Misc. Info: Air Conditioning, Heating - Gas Forced Air, Window Coverings Included, Mail Keys Provided by the Post Office



Beautiful 1 Bedroom with Spacious Loft, 1.5 Baths. The living room is open to cathedral ceilings and wood-burning fireplace, spacious loft area upstairs with 1/2 bath/large closet. Another full bath on the main level with washer/dryer, kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Other amenities include off street parking, A/C wall unit & gorgeous community with central location. Pet Friendly: 1 pet per HOA w/non-refundable $250 pet fee. Don't miss out this lovely home and call for your showing today! LJ 6/11/20



To schedule a showing please call 970-591-5293.



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



(RLNE3512982)