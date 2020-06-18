All apartments in Fort Collins
3565 Windmill Dr. #N7

3565 Windmill Drive · (970) 591-5293
Location

3565 Windmill Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Chestnut

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 Available 07/17/20 Spacious & Beautiful 1 Bedroom with a Loft 1.5 Bath for Rent in Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

*Type/Style: 1 Bedroom + Loft 1.5 Bath Condo
*Lease Term: 1 Year Lease - App Fee $50 per Person 18 yr. or Older
*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
*Utilities: Tenant Pays Electric/Gas, Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
*Laundry: Washer/Dryer in Unit
*Built in 1984, over 850 sq. ft.
*One Pet Allowed per HOA - $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
*Snow Removal/Landscaping: Provided by HOA
*Parking: Off Street Parking Available in Lot
*Recreational/Commercial Vehicles: Not Allowed
*Misc. Info: Air Conditioning, Heating - Gas Forced Air, Window Coverings Included, Mail Keys Provided by the Post Office

Beautiful 1 Bedroom with Spacious Loft, 1.5 Baths. The living room is open to cathedral ceilings and wood-burning fireplace, spacious loft area upstairs with 1/2 bath/large closet. Another full bath on the main level with washer/dryer, kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Other amenities include off street parking, A/C wall unit & gorgeous community with central location. Pet Friendly: 1 pet per HOA w/non-refundable $250 pet fee. Don't miss out this lovely home and call for your showing today! LJ 6/11/20

To schedule a showing please call 970-591-5293.

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

(RLNE3512982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have any available units?
3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have?
Some of 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 does offer parking.
Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have a pool?
No, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have accessible units?
No, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Windmill Dr. #N7 has units with dishwashers.
