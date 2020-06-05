All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3

3200 Azalea Drive · (720) 452-1152
Location

3200 Azalea Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Westgate

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 Available 05/29/20 Incredible 2-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing Open Space - The first floor has an oversized 1 car garage and laundry room. Up to a flight of stairs, the main level has a kitchen, dining area nook, living room, fireplace (not gas). The living room is carpet and the kitchen tile, there is a half bath off the kitchen. Up another flight of stairs are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a linen closet in the hallway. Near open space and very close to CSU stadium.

Pets - As per HOA, dogs 25lbs or less, domestic house cats, limit 2 over 8 weeks old
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - Yes

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 29th

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings

(RLNE4997862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have any available units?
3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have?
Some of 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 does offer parking.
Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have a pool?
No, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have accessible units?
No, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 has units with dishwashers.
