Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 Available 05/29/20 Incredible 2-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing Open Space - The first floor has an oversized 1 car garage and laundry room. Up to a flight of stairs, the main level has a kitchen, dining area nook, living room, fireplace (not gas). The living room is carpet and the kitchen tile, there is a half bath off the kitchen. Up another flight of stairs are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a linen closet in the hallway. Near open space and very close to CSU stadium.



Pets - As per HOA, dogs 25lbs or less, domestic house cats, limit 2 over 8 weeks old

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - Yes



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 29th



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings



