Amenities
3200 Azalea Dr Unit B-3 Available 05/29/20 Incredible 2-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Amazing Open Space - The first floor has an oversized 1 car garage and laundry room. Up to a flight of stairs, the main level has a kitchen, dining area nook, living room, fireplace (not gas). The living room is carpet and the kitchen tile, there is a half bath off the kitchen. Up another flight of stairs are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a linen closet in the hallway. Near open space and very close to CSU stadium.
Pets - As per HOA, dogs 25lbs or less, domestic house cats, limit 2 over 8 weeks old
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - Yes
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as May 29th
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
(RLNE4997862)