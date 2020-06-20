Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

3131 Silverwood Dr Available 10/01/20 3131 Silverwood Drive - Great centrally located home! Completely renovated with open floor plan on main level with brand new kitchen w/ breakfast nook! Amazing updated master suite, large family room with gas fireplace and an enclosed sunporch are just a few of the great features. Enjoy the mature yard, walking distance to Shepardson School, and community pool and tennis courts. Call The Source today to see this beautiful home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828283)