All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like
3131 Silverwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
3131 Silverwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3131 Silverwood Dr

3131 Silverwood Drive · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3131 Silverwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Nelson Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3131 Silverwood Dr · Avail. Oct 1

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
3131 Silverwood Dr Available 10/01/20 3131 Silverwood Drive - Great centrally located home! Completely renovated with open floor plan on main level with brand new kitchen w/ breakfast nook! Amazing updated master suite, large family room with gas fireplace and an enclosed sunporch are just a few of the great features. Enjoy the mature yard, walking distance to Shepardson School, and community pool and tennis courts. Call The Source today to see this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3131 Silverwood Dr have any available units?
3131 Silverwood Dr has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Silverwood Dr have?
Some of 3131 Silverwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Silverwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Silverwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Silverwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Silverwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3131 Silverwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3131 Silverwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Silverwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 Silverwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Silverwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Silverwood Dr has a pool.
Does 3131 Silverwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3131 Silverwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Silverwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 Silverwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 BedroomsFort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman ParkRogers ParkDowntown Fort CollinsUniversity NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community College