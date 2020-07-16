3005 Bryce Dr

Amenities
Available 08/29/20 Furnished 3BR/2BA Ranch in Rigden Farm - Property Id: 167119
**PLEASE NOTE - DATE AVAILABLE IS AUG. 29th**
**FULLY FURNISHED WITH SHORT TERM (3 - 6 MONTH) LEASE OPTION**
**UNFURNISHED 1 YEAR LEASE OPTION FOR $2,175/MONTH**
**Please include information about prospective tenants and the desired length of lease in your inquiry, and complete the lead questionnaire**
Tenant pays for electric, water, gas, cable and trash.
Xifinity basic internet is included.
No cable TV - only off the air Network channels; Tenant can have cable TV installed on their account.
No smoking, no pets.
All over-18 tenants must complete rental application.
Modern single-story house in Rigden Farm.
The house is one side of a custom built newer (2014) duplex.
It is designed to be elder friendly, with "no steps" access to the house from all entrance doors.
Master bedroom has 5-piece en-suite bath (with Jacuzzi tub) and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has Queen bed and the 3rd bedroom has a double bed.
Attached 2-car garage. Unfinished basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167119
No Pets Allowed
