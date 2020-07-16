All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3005 Bryce Dr

3005 Bryce Drive · (970) 372-1561
Location

3005 Bryce Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rigden Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/29/20 Furnished 3BR/2BA Ranch in Rigden Farm - Property Id: 167119

**PLEASE NOTE - DATE AVAILABLE IS AUG. 29th**
**FULLY FURNISHED WITH SHORT TERM (3 - 6 MONTH) LEASE OPTION**
**UNFURNISHED 1 YEAR LEASE OPTION FOR $2,175/MONTH**
**Please include information about prospective tenants and the desired length of lease in your inquiry, and complete the lead questionnaire**

Tenant pays for electric, water, gas, cable and trash.
Xifinity basic internet is included.
No cable TV - only off the air Network channels; Tenant can have cable TV installed on their account.
No smoking, no pets.
All over-18 tenants must complete rental application.
Modern single-story house in Rigden Farm.
The house is one side of a custom built newer (2014) duplex.
It is designed to be elder friendly, with "no steps" access to the house from all entrance doors.
Master bedroom has 5-piece en-suite bath (with Jacuzzi tub) and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has Queen bed and the 3rd bedroom has a double bed.
Attached 2-car garage. Unfinished basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167119
Property Id 167119

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Bryce Dr have any available units?
3005 Bryce Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Bryce Dr have?
Some of 3005 Bryce Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Bryce Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Bryce Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Bryce Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Bryce Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3005 Bryce Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Bryce Dr offers parking.
Does 3005 Bryce Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Bryce Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Bryce Dr have a pool?
No, 3005 Bryce Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Bryce Dr have accessible units?
No, 3005 Bryce Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Bryce Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Bryce Dr has units with dishwashers.
