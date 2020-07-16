3005 Bryce Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 08/29/20 Furnished 3BR/2BA Ranch in Rigden Farm - Property Id: 167119



**PLEASE NOTE - DATE AVAILABLE IS AUG. 29th**

**FULLY FURNISHED WITH SHORT TERM (3 - 6 MONTH) LEASE OPTION**

**UNFURNISHED 1 YEAR LEASE OPTION FOR $2,175/MONTH**

**Please include information about prospective tenants and the desired length of lease in your inquiry, and complete the lead questionnaire**



Tenant pays for electric, water, gas, cable and trash.

Xifinity basic internet is included.

No cable TV - only off the air Network channels; Tenant can have cable TV installed on their account.

No smoking, no pets.

All over-18 tenants must complete rental application.

Modern single-story house in Rigden Farm.

The house is one side of a custom built newer (2014) duplex.

It is designed to be elder friendly, with "no steps" access to the house from all entrance doors.

Master bedroom has 5-piece en-suite bath (with Jacuzzi tub) and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has Queen bed and the 3rd bedroom has a double bed.

Attached 2-car garage. Unfinished basement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167119

No Pets Allowed



