Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2930 W Stuart Street #1

2930 West Stuart Street · (970) 237-6969
Location

2930 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Trail West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2930 W Stuart Street #1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,895

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2930 W Stuart Street #1 Available 08/07/20 2930 W Stuart Street #1, Fort Collins - This very beautiful two-story condo includes three spacious bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. Also, a finished basement and a two-car garage provided for lots of storage space. This home offers breezy central air conditioning to keep you cool in those summer months, and all the kitchen appliances are provided for your convenience. Your water, sewer and trash services are included as well - what a deal! Close to the foothills, schools, shopping, and bus routes. Applicants 18+ are welcome to apply! Pets will be considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have any available units?
2930 W Stuart Street #1 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2930 W Stuart Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 W Stuart Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 W Stuart Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 offers parking.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have a pool?
No, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 W Stuart Street #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2930 W Stuart Street #1 has units with air conditioning.
