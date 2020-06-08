Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage dogs allowed

2929 Ross Dr Q-58 Available 08/02/20 2-Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome Available August! - Available 8/2



This a lovely 3 bedroom and 4 bathroom townhome, with over 1600 square feet of comfortable living space. Features include central air conditioning for hot summer days and a gas fireplace for the cold winter months!



You will also love the full, finished basement and the 1 car, detached garage which is great for additional storage. The location is close to CSU and the gorgeous Horsetooth Reservoir! Cats are allowed with additional $300/cat deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Residents will be responsible for paying gas and electric charges.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4065160)