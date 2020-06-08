All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2929 Ross Dr Q-58

2929 Ross Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 Ross Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Willow Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
dogs allowed
2929 Ross Dr Q-58 Available 08/02/20 2-Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome Available August! - Available 8/2

This a lovely 3 bedroom and 4 bathroom townhome, with over 1600 square feet of comfortable living space. Features include central air conditioning for hot summer days and a gas fireplace for the cold winter months!

You will also love the full, finished basement and the 1 car, detached garage which is great for additional storage. The location is close to CSU and the gorgeous Horsetooth Reservoir! Cats are allowed with additional $300/cat deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Residents will be responsible for paying gas and electric charges.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com when you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4065160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have any available units?
2929 Ross Dr Q-58 has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have?
Some of 2929 Ross Dr Q-58's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Ross Dr Q-58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 does offer parking.
Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have a pool?
No, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have accessible units?
No, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Ross Dr Q-58 does not have units with dishwashers.
