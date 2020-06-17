2839 Saddle Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in southeast Fort Collins, very close to Twin Silo Park. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, a washer/dryer setup, air conditioning, and boasts nearly 2300 square feet. Up to 1 medium dog is allowed, so this home will not last long. Call Real Property Management Fort Collins for a showing at 970-658-0410.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 8/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

