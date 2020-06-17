All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2839 Saddle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2839 Saddle Creek Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:43 PM

2839 Saddle Creek Drive

2839 Saddle Creek Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2839 Saddle Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Sage Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in southeast Fort Collins, very close to Twin Silo Park. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, a washer/dryer setup, air conditioning, and boasts nearly 2300 square feet. Up to 1 medium dog is allowed, so this home will not last long. Call Real Property Management Fort Collins for a showing at 970-658-0410.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have any available units?
2839 Saddle Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have?
Some of 2839 Saddle Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Saddle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Saddle Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Saddle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Saddle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 Saddle Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2839 Saddle Creek Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity