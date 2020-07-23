Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2821 Willow Tree Lane B - 2821 Willow Tree Lane B Available 08/01/20 2821 Willow Tree Lane B - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhome in the desirable Rigden Farm neighborhood! The cozy living room features a gas fireplace, the kitchen open to the main living area making entertaining and cooking easy. The large master suite showcases an expansive and private 5-piece bathroom with a large soaking tub. The additional two bedrooms on the upper floor share a full bathroom. All three bedrooms have great space! The unfinished basement is perfect for your storage needs. The attached 2-car garage makes this home one you don't want to miss! Call The Source today to set up your showing.



*Sorry, no students at this time.*



(RLNE5968225)