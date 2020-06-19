All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2803 Clydesdale Court

2803 Clydesdale Court · (970) 669-9696 ext. 302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2803 Clydesdale Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Brown Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2803 Clydesdale Court · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom - West Fort Collins - Available Now! - This is a very nice ranch style home located in West Fort Collins that has 1860 finished square feet. This property offers newer carpet, recently updated bathrooms, a great floor plan, lots of light, a garden level finished basement with family room, laundry room, large storage area and conforming bedroom and separate 3/4 bath.

There is a two car garage and a washer/dryer are provided for your convenience. Enjoy the mature landscaping, the fully fenced back yard and the great deck for barbecuing and entertaining.

This property is located within minutes of the foothills, Horsetooth Reservoir, shopping, restaurants, bike trails, public transportation, parks and schools. Available now with an initial lease term through 5/31/21. All applicants must be 25+ and one or two pets would be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3949205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Clydesdale Court have any available units?
2803 Clydesdale Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Clydesdale Court have?
Some of 2803 Clydesdale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Clydesdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Clydesdale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Clydesdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Clydesdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Clydesdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Clydesdale Court does offer parking.
Does 2803 Clydesdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 Clydesdale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Clydesdale Court have a pool?
No, 2803 Clydesdale Court does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Clydesdale Court have accessible units?
No, 2803 Clydesdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Clydesdale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Clydesdale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
