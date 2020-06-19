2803 Clydesdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom - West Fort Collins - Available Now! - This is a very nice ranch style home located in West Fort Collins that has 1860 finished square feet. This property offers newer carpet, recently updated bathrooms, a great floor plan, lots of light, a garden level finished basement with family room, laundry room, large storage area and conforming bedroom and separate 3/4 bath.



There is a two car garage and a washer/dryer are provided for your convenience. Enjoy the mature landscaping, the fully fenced back yard and the great deck for barbecuing and entertaining.



This property is located within minutes of the foothills, Horsetooth Reservoir, shopping, restaurants, bike trails, public transportation, parks and schools. Available now with an initial lease term through 5/31/21. All applicants must be 25+ and one or two pets would be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3949205)