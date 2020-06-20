All apartments in Fort Collins
2715 Rockford Drive #101

2715 Rockford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Rockford Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rigden Farm

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2715 Rockford Drive #101 Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Custom Townhome - This Amazing Town home is close to schools, shopping, I-25 and biking trails. The 3 bedroom 2 and half bath has exceptional finishes: kitchen granite, maple/alder cabinetry w/ under-mount lighting, full backsplash, tile flooring in bathrooms & laundry, stainless appliances, solid core doors, bronze/nickel fixtures, ceiling fans, A/C, fireplace, high efficiency furnace, 2 car garage. Laundry on second floor with washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk in closet. Unfinished basement. Walk to groceries&services! Available July 2, call 970-404-1767.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4187943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have any available units?
2715 Rockford Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have?
Some of 2715 Rockford Drive #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Rockford Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Rockford Drive #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Rockford Drive #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 does offer parking.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have a pool?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Rockford Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Rockford Drive #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
