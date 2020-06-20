Amenities
2715 Rockford Drive #101 Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Custom Townhome - This Amazing Town home is close to schools, shopping, I-25 and biking trails. The 3 bedroom 2 and half bath has exceptional finishes: kitchen granite, maple/alder cabinetry w/ under-mount lighting, full backsplash, tile flooring in bathrooms & laundry, stainless appliances, solid core doors, bronze/nickel fixtures, ceiling fans, A/C, fireplace, high efficiency furnace, 2 car garage. Laundry on second floor with washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk in closet. Unfinished basement. Walk to groceries&services! Available July 2, call 970-404-1767.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4187943)