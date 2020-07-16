All apartments in Fort Collins
2631 Hanover Drive

2631 Hanover Drive · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2631 Hanover Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Cedar Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2631 Hanover Drive · Avail. Aug 11

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2631 Hanover Drive Available 08/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single-family Home in a Great Location! - Available August 11th

Come take a look at this 4-bed, 2-ba, 2-car garage house on the west side of Fort Collins! Located a block off of W Drake and a few blocks east of Taft Hill Rd sets you conveniently located to pretty much anywhere you need to be! This house has some great features! Things like a double sink in the upstairs bath, W/D hookups, and a great green space just outside the split rail fence! You can catch the Spring Creek Trail just up the road and bike, walk or skate your way through Fort Collins with ease. You'll find a whole house fan for comfort and lots of storage space for convenience.

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform lawn care. Up to one dog under 40lbs and one cat considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

We do not have additional photos at this time. (Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

(RLNE4130007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Hanover Drive have any available units?
2631 Hanover Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2631 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 Hanover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 2631 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 2631 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2631 Hanover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2631 Hanover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2631 Hanover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
