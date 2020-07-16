Amenities

2631 Hanover Drive Available 08/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single-family Home in a Great Location! - Available August 11th



Come take a look at this 4-bed, 2-ba, 2-car garage house on the west side of Fort Collins! Located a block off of W Drake and a few blocks east of Taft Hill Rd sets you conveniently located to pretty much anywhere you need to be! This house has some great features! Things like a double sink in the upstairs bath, W/D hookups, and a great green space just outside the split rail fence! You can catch the Spring Creek Trail just up the road and bike, walk or skate your way through Fort Collins with ease. You'll find a whole house fan for comfort and lots of storage space for convenience.



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform lawn care. Up to one dog under 40lbs and one cat considered with additional $300 deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. All dogs must be over one year.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



We do not have additional photos at this time. (Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



