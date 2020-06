Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Desirable House for Rent - Property Id: 289832



Completely renovated corner lot home with an oversized 2 car garage with open and fenced yard area. Directly located across from an elementary school and a short walk from a middle school. Just blocks from CSU and close proximity to Old Town/City Park for a group of students or a family. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and finished basement with new carpet. Dog Friendly and Ample Parking! Color palette is light and beautifully neutral throughout the house. Must see! Tenants pay for all utilities and must adhere to Fort Collins U+2 Law.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289832

