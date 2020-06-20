215 Scott Avenue

Amenities

This Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is Ideally located on the West side of Old town steps from City Park, close to CSU, and downtown. This home boast great natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint! Apply today because this home will not last long! Water/sewer and lawncare included with $50 a month Utility reimbursement.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

