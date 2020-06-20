All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 215 Scott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
215 Scott Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:57 PM

215 Scott Avenue

215 Scott Avenue · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

215 Scott Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
City Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is Ideally located on the West side of Old town steps from City Park, close to CSU, and downtown. This home boast great natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint! Apply today because this home will not last long! Water/sewer and lawncare included with $50 a month Utility reimbursement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Scott Avenue have any available units?
215 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 215 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 Scott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 215 Scott Avenue offer parking?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 215 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Scott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Scott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 Scott Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity