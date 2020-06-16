2007 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available July 3rd



Dog negotiable



This is a very nice home located in Parkwood. Some of the features include recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement, fenced yard, large deck and much more. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.