All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2007 Creekwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2007 Creekwood Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:55 PM

2007 Creekwood Drive

2007 Creekwood Drive · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2007 Creekwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Parkwood East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available July 3rd

Dog negotiable

This is a very nice home located in Parkwood. Some of the features include recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement, fenced yard, large deck and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
2007 Creekwood Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2007 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Creekwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Creekwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Creekwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2007 Creekwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity