200 East Myrtle 3

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and dishwasher. Sunny south facing front patio. Includes an on-site storage unit and shared laundry facilities. Landlord pays for water and trash, tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Online payments through venmo, easy online application process, and landlords communicate well.
Independently managed by local landlords, no property management company to deal with.
Currently partially furnished but furniture can be removed if you'd prefer to rent without.
No Pets Allowed
