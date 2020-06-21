All apartments in Fort Collins
200 East Myrtle 3
200 East Myrtle 3

200 East Myrtle Street · (970) 333-0215
Location

200 East Myrtle Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Two-Bedroom Condo Close To CSU & Old Town! - Property Id: 49494

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen and dishwasher. Sunny south facing front patio. Includes an on-site storage unit and shared laundry facilities. Landlord pays for water and trash, tenant is responsible for electricity and cable/internet. Online payments through venmo, easy online application process, and landlords communicate well.

Independently managed by local landlords, no property management company to deal with.

Currently partially furnished but furniture can be removed if you'd prefer to rent without.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49494
Property Id 49494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East Myrtle 3 have any available units?
200 East Myrtle 3 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East Myrtle 3 have?
Some of 200 East Myrtle 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East Myrtle 3 currently offering any rent specials?
200 East Myrtle 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East Myrtle 3 pet-friendly?
No, 200 East Myrtle 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 200 East Myrtle 3 offer parking?
No, 200 East Myrtle 3 does not offer parking.
Does 200 East Myrtle 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East Myrtle 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East Myrtle 3 have a pool?
No, 200 East Myrtle 3 does not have a pool.
Does 200 East Myrtle 3 have accessible units?
No, 200 East Myrtle 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East Myrtle 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East Myrtle 3 has units with dishwashers.
