Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:35 PM

1943 Dorset Drive

1943 Dorset Drive ·
Location

1943 Dorset Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Brown Farm

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #2061290.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Brown Farm will welcome you with 1,264 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement! Parking for this property is an attached 1-car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and parks. Also nearby is Colorado State University campus.

Nearby schools include Bauder Elementary School, Blevins Middle School, and Rocky Mountain High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 Dorset Drive have any available units?
1943 Dorset Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 Dorset Drive have?
Some of 1943 Dorset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 Dorset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1943 Dorset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 Dorset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1943 Dorset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1943 Dorset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1943 Dorset Drive offers parking.
Does 1943 Dorset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1943 Dorset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 Dorset Drive have a pool?
No, 1943 Dorset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1943 Dorset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1943 Dorset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 Dorset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 Dorset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
