1943 Dorset Drive ·

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #2061290.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Brown Farm will welcome you with 1,264 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement! Parking for this property is an attached 1-car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and parks. Also nearby is Colorado State University campus.



Nearby schools include Bauder Elementary School, Blevins Middle School, and Rocky Mountain High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



