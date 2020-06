Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home with Great Outdoor Living Space - This great Mid-Town house is complete with an amazing outdoor living space, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2 living areas, daylight basement, and is located on a corner lot. This is the perfect place to call home, close to shopping, trails, parks, old town Fort Collins. Call The Source today to schedule your showing.



*This home is not accepting undergraduate students at this time.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5667183)