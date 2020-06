Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tri-level single family located in a great area with plenty of space! Formal living room, family room, three bedrooms with a den! Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms located upstairs with living area downstairs. Large deck to entertain with shed in the corner. Off to the right side of the yard, you have an open area, fenced in. This is a corner lot! Right across the street from the Rolland Moore Park with Spring Creek Trail!