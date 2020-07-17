1526 Haymarket Street

Amenities
Available August 10th
Sorry no pets
This is a great 4 bed 3.5 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, all lawn care provided by the HOA, central A/C, Attached 2 car garage, walk-in closet, patio and much more. Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
Application fee $55.00 per person.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 8/10/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.