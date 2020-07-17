All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 PM

1526 Haymarket Street

1526 Haymarket Street · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1526 Haymarket Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Foothills Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 10th

Sorry no pets

This is a great 4 bed 3.5 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, all lawn care provided by the HOA, central A/C, Attached 2 car garage, walk-in closet, patio and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

Application fee $55.00 per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 8/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Haymarket Street have any available units?
1526 Haymarket Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Haymarket Street have?
Some of 1526 Haymarket Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Haymarket Street currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Haymarket Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Haymarket Street pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Haymarket Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1526 Haymarket Street offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Haymarket Street offers parking.
Does 1526 Haymarket Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Haymarket Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Haymarket Street have a pool?
No, 1526 Haymarket Street does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Haymarket Street have accessible units?
No, 1526 Haymarket Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Haymarket Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Haymarket Street does not have units with dishwashers.
