Fort Collins, CO
1525 Crestmore Place
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

1525 Crestmore Place

1525 Crestmore Place · (970) 214-8559 ext. 802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fort Collins
Location

1525 Crestmore Place, Fort Collins, CO 80521
South Sheldon Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Crestmore Place · Avail. Jul 29

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1525 Crestmore Place Available 07/29/20 AMAZING AND UNIQUE! - Absolutely unique property! Incredibly artistic and one-of-a-kind home surrounded by nature! Outside boasts mature trees, open space to west, deck, patio and stone wall in the front. Interior is not to be missed. Stone, wood, metal. Not your cookie-cutter home! Welcoming front entry with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cook-top overlooking living with fireplace and spiral staircase. Upper level can be used as an additional unconventional 3rd bedroom, office, or any flex space needed. So much charm throughout inside and out!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5250208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Crestmore Place have any available units?
1525 Crestmore Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Crestmore Place have?
Some of 1525 Crestmore Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Crestmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Crestmore Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Crestmore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Crestmore Place is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Crestmore Place offer parking?
No, 1525 Crestmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Crestmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Crestmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Crestmore Place have a pool?
No, 1525 Crestmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Crestmore Place have accessible units?
No, 1525 Crestmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Crestmore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Crestmore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
