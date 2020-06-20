All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1313 S Bryan Ave

1313 South Bryan Avenue · (970) 419-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 South Bryan Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Avery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1313 S Bryan Ave Available 08/05/20 Four Bedroom Near Campus! - Please contact us for a video tour!

Large four bedroom home near Campus! This house it close to gas, grocery, and the bus line.

UTILITIES: $40 monthly flat rate for trash. Tenants pay for all other utilities.

DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5709811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have any available units?
1313 S Bryan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1313 S Bryan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1313 S Bryan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 S Bryan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 S Bryan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave offer parking?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have a pool?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 S Bryan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 S Bryan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
