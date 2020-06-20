Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1313 S Bryan Ave Available 08/05/20 Four Bedroom Near Campus! - Please contact us for a video tour!



Large four bedroom home near Campus! This house it close to gas, grocery, and the bus line.



UTILITIES: $40 monthly flat rate for trash. Tenants pay for all other utilities.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit, where applicable.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



(RLNE5709811)