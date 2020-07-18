All apartments in Fort Collins
124 Yale Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 4:47 PM

124 Yale Avenue

124 Yale Avenue · (970) 363-6022
Location

124 Yale Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available August 5th 2020.

Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats.

This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in mid town Fort Collins. It has a large fenced back yard, a wood burning fireplace and an attached garage. There is a finished back patio addition and a storage shed in back yard.

Must See!

Applicants must be 23+

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3

$55.00 Application fee per person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Yale Avenue have any available units?
124 Yale Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Yale Avenue have?
Some of 124 Yale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Yale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 Yale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Yale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Yale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 124 Yale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 124 Yale Avenue offers parking.
Does 124 Yale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Yale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Yale Avenue have a pool?
No, 124 Yale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 124 Yale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 Yale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Yale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Yale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
