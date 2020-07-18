124 Yale Avenue

Amenities
Available August 5th 2020.
Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats.
This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in mid town Fort Collins. It has a large fenced back yard, a wood burning fireplace and an attached garage. There is a finished back patio addition and a storage shed in back yard.
Must See!
Applicants must be 23+
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
$55.00 Application fee per person
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/5/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.