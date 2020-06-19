1200 Sugarpine Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Available July 16th



Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats



This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath Condo located in North Ft Collins. It features a large yard, backs up to open space, off street parking.

Must See!



Tenant pays electric. Water, sewer & trash included.



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 7/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.