Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

1200 Sugarpine Street

1200 Sugar Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Sugar Pine Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Evergreen

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Available July 16th

Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats

This is a nice 2 bed 1 bath Condo located in North Ft Collins. It features a large yard, backs up to open space, off street parking.
Must See!

Tenant pays electric. Water, sewer & trash included.

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 7/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have any available units?
1200 Sugarpine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1200 Sugarpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Sugarpine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Sugarpine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Sugarpine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Sugarpine Street does offer parking.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Sugarpine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Sugarpine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Sugarpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Sugarpine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Sugarpine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Sugarpine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
