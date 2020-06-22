1117 Maple St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Available August 1st -- 3 bed/2 bath -- $1750/mo.



Up to two pets negotiable



Ranch style home on a quiet street just off Shields with a large fenced yard.



-Main level has original hardwood floors

-Updated bathrooms

-Finished basement with family room, mud room with utility sink, laundry room (hookups only), 1 bedroom, storage room and a full bathroom.

-440 sq. ft. detached garage included. Great for workout room, art studio, storage, etc.!

-Near City Park, Old Town and CSU.



*Must adhere to the Fort Collins rule of You + 2 (no more than three unrelated people in a residence). No exceptions!*



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.