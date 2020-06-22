All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1117 Maple St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1117 Maple St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1117 Maple St

1117 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1117 Maple Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Hanna Farm Neighbors

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/2 bath -- $1750/mo.

Up to two pets negotiable

Ranch style home on a quiet street just off Shields with a large fenced yard.

-Main level has original hardwood floors
-Updated bathrooms
-Finished basement with family room, mud room with utility sink, laundry room (hookups only), 1 bedroom, storage room and a full bathroom.
-440 sq. ft. detached garage included. Great for workout room, art studio, storage, etc.!
-Near City Park, Old Town and CSU.

*Must adhere to the Fort Collins rule of You + 2 (no more than three unrelated people in a residence). No exceptions!*

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Maple St have any available units?
1117 Maple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Maple St have?
Some of 1117 Maple St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Maple St currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Maple St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Maple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Maple St is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Maple St offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Maple St does offer parking.
Does 1117 Maple St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Maple St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Maple St have a pool?
No, 1117 Maple St does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Maple St have accessible units?
No, 1117 Maple St does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Maple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Maple St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College