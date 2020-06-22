1117 Maple St

Amenities
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/2 bath -- $1750/mo.
Up to two pets negotiable
Ranch style home on a quiet street just off Shields with a large fenced yard.
-Main level has original hardwood floors
-Updated bathrooms
-Finished basement with family room, mud room with utility sink, laundry room (hookups only), 1 bedroom, storage room and a full bathroom.
-440 sq. ft. detached garage included. Great for workout room, art studio, storage, etc.!
-Near City Park, Old Town and CSU.
*Must adhere to the Fort Collins rule of You + 2 (no more than three unrelated people in a residence). No exceptions!*
If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.
We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.
To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.
We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.