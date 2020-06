Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Fully updated energy efficient home. All appliances energy star, high efficiency furnace and water heater. Newer flooring throughout the home, main rooms are bamboo hardwood and the bedrooms are carpet. Newer paint and completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Very large lot perfect for outdoor activities and low maintenance. Washer and Dryer included. Over-sized attached one care garage with separate workshop area. Covered back porch perfect for outings and a privacy fence makes the back yard completely private.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1013-w-mulberry-st-fort-collins-co-80521-usa/728e9118-012a-4a02-8c05-b519c284c7d9



