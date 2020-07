Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment close to CSU and old town! - Property Id: 315102



Very clean 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with bonus room. It's the perfect place to call home.Bike ride away from old town, mountains and parks. No car no problem, property is on the bus line. Includes a 2 car garage with a fenced back yard.Unit has A/C and in unit washer and dryer. Basement is fully finished. No smoking inside unit! Will consider one small animal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1012-cuerto-ln-fort-collins-co-unit-a/315102

Property Id 315102



(RLNE5944261)