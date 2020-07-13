All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

ArtWalk at CityCenter

801 Englewood Pkwy · (720) 580-6915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 Deposit and Waived Move-In Fees!* *restrictions apply
Location

801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D203 · Avail. now

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit M311 · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit C318 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C203 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit I310 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit M110 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,668

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit K208 · Avail. now

$2,321

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ArtWalk at CityCenter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
trash valet
yoga
Make life your masterpiece at ArtWalk CityCenter. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience, simple living and art appreciation. Come admire renovated apartment homes featuring brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant granite countertops, wood style vinyl plank flooring, and much more. Entertain family and friends in the newly renovated clubhouse, coming this Spring! ArtWalk CityCenter is conveniently located in the heart of Englewood with all the charm and convenience of suburban living and the added benefit of being just 15 minutes from the action of downtown Denver.Plus, an on-site pool and spa, fitness center, coffee shop, and business center make life easier and you can’t beat the proximity to light rail. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans are perfect for students and young professionals who want to experience it all. Come see why other cities envy our artful community and why you’ll want to be part of it at ArtWalk CityCenter.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open parking included in lease; Garage $100/month per reserved space; Carport: $35/month per reserved space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ArtWalk at CityCenter have any available units?
ArtWalk at CityCenter has 22 units available starting at $1,427 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does ArtWalk at CityCenter have?
Some of ArtWalk at CityCenter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ArtWalk at CityCenter currently offering any rent specials?
ArtWalk at CityCenter is offering the following rent specials: $99 Deposit and Waived Move-In Fees!* *restrictions apply
Is ArtWalk at CityCenter pet-friendly?
Yes, ArtWalk at CityCenter is pet friendly.
Does ArtWalk at CityCenter offer parking?
Yes, ArtWalk at CityCenter offers parking.
Does ArtWalk at CityCenter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ArtWalk at CityCenter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ArtWalk at CityCenter have a pool?
Yes, ArtWalk at CityCenter has a pool.
Does ArtWalk at CityCenter have accessible units?
No, ArtWalk at CityCenter does not have accessible units.
Does ArtWalk at CityCenter have units with dishwashers?
No, ArtWalk at CityCenter does not have units with dishwashers.
