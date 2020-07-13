ArtWalk at CityCenter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet access internet cafe pool table trash valet yoga

Make life your masterpiece at ArtWalk CityCenter. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience, simple living and art appreciation. Come admire renovated apartment homes featuring brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, elegant granite countertops, wood style vinyl plank flooring, and much more. Entertain family and friends in the newly renovated clubhouse, coming this Spring! ArtWalk CityCenter is conveniently located in the heart of Englewood with all the charm and convenience of suburban living and the added benefit of being just 15 minutes from the action of downtown Denver.Plus, an on-site pool and spa, fitness center, coffee shop, and business center make life easier and you can’t beat the proximity to light rail. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans are perfect for students and young professionals who want to experience it all. Come see why other cities envy our artful community and why you’ll want to be part of it at ArtWalk CityCenter.