All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3084 West Chenango Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3084 West Chenango Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

3084 West Chenango Avenue

3084 West Chenango Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3084 West Chenango Avenue, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fresh updated 3bd home in perfect Englewood location! Enjoy the charm & character of 1950's home w/convenience of modern updates. Awesome real hdwd loors throughout main level plus amazing fin bsmt. Cooks kitchen great for entertaining. A/C blows cold & ready for summer! Large fenced yard provides excellent outdoor entertainment space & shed for extra storage! Walk to shops/dining/parks. Pet Friendly (Small dogs, 2 max /mgt apprvl). Go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to see application criteria, pet policy, and to schedule an in person tour. You may also tour in 3D now at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QCEefA7QYeQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have any available units?
3084 West Chenango Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have?
Some of 3084 West Chenango Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3084 West Chenango Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3084 West Chenango Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3084 West Chenango Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3084 West Chenango Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3084 West Chenango Avenue offers parking.
Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3084 West Chenango Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have a pool?
No, 3084 West Chenango Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3084 West Chenango Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3084 West Chenango Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3084 West Chenango Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College