3084 West Chenango Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fresh updated 3bd home in perfect Englewood location! Enjoy the charm & character of 1950's home w/convenience of modern updates. Awesome real hdwd loors throughout main level plus amazing fin bsmt. Cooks kitchen great for entertaining. A/C blows cold & ready for summer! Large fenced yard provides excellent outdoor entertainment space & shed for extra storage! Walk to shops/dining/parks. Pet Friendly (Small dogs, 2 max /mgt apprvl). Go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to see application criteria, pet policy, and to schedule an in person tour. You may also tour in 3D now at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QCEefA7QYeQ