Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Line 28 at LoHi

1560 Boulder St · (725) 444-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 Boulder St, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,476

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Line 28 at LoHi.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
conference room
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Line28 is located in this desirable area of LoHi in Denver, CO at the corner of 16th and Boulder, just across the river from LoDo and Downtown Denver. Close proximity to public transportation or a quick bike ride give you easy access to incredible restaurants, night life, parks, shops, entertainment and more! Worry less about parking and save on gas with this great location!Walk to Sports Authority Field, Coors Field, or the Pepsi Center; catch a shuttle to the 16th Street Mall and enjoy a night out or a performance at the DCPA; run, bike or walk the Platte River and Cherry Creek trails; or hop in your car and be on the slopes in no time!Play, work, explore and live the vibrant-colorful-Colorado life you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12.20 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for Studios and one beds, $400 for two bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $335 admin fee, goes towards first month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for 1, $200 for 2
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions.
Storage Details: Additional storage at a cost dependent on size of storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Line 28 at LoHi have any available units?
Line 28 at LoHi has 11 units available starting at $1,476 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Line 28 at LoHi have?
Some of Line 28 at LoHi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Line 28 at LoHi currently offering any rent specials?
Line 28 at LoHi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Line 28 at LoHi pet-friendly?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi is pet friendly.
Does Line 28 at LoHi offer parking?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi offers parking.
Does Line 28 at LoHi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Line 28 at LoHi have a pool?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi has a pool.
Does Line 28 at LoHi have accessible units?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi has accessible units.
Does Line 28 at LoHi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Line 28 at LoHi has units with dishwashers.
