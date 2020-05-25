Line 28 at LoHi

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities car charging clubhouse 24hr gym green community parking pool bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Line28 is located in this desirable area of LoHi in Denver, CO at the corner of 16th and Boulder, just across the river from LoDo and Downtown Denver. Close proximity to public transportation or a quick bike ride give you easy access to incredible restaurants, night life, parks, shops, entertainment and more! Worry less about parking and save on gas with this great location!Walk to Sports Authority Field, Coors Field, or the Pepsi Center; catch a shuttle to the 16th Street Mall and enjoy a night out or a performance at the DCPA; run, bike or walk the Platte River and Cherry Creek trails; or hop in your car and be on the slopes in no time!Play, work, explore and live the vibrant-colorful-Colorado life you deserve!