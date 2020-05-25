Line 28 at LoHi

Amenities
Line28 is located in this desirable area of LoHi in Denver, CO at the corner of 16th and Boulder, just across the river from LoDo and Downtown Denver. Close proximity to public transportation or a quick bike ride give you easy access to incredible restaurants, night life, parks, shops, entertainment and more! Worry less about parking and save on gas with this great location!Walk to Sports Authority Field, Coors Field, or the Pepsi Center; catch a shuttle to the 16th Street Mall and enjoy a night out or a performance at the DCPA; run, bike or walk the Platte River and Cherry Creek trails; or hop in your car and be on the slopes in no time!Play, work, explore and live the vibrant-colorful-Colorado life you deserve!