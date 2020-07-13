Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar guest parking online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Deerfield, a charming community of Denver apartments that offers residents easy access to the city without the high-end price tag associated with city living. Located in the quiet suburbs near the Cherry Creek and High Line Canal Trails, this community of one and two bedroom apartments is a short drive from the best spots in Denver County, including the Denver Tech Center. Come inside and discover a new level of comfortable living. Inside the home, you will find exceptional craftsmanship in every room. Each home is designed to maximize space and compliment whatever decor suits your personality. Select homes include vaulted ceilings and elegant wall-to-wall hardwood flooring. Head to the kitchen for a quick bite to eat and prepare a meal using the all-electric appliance package. Washers and dryers are included, saving you time and money. ...