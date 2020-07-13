All apartments in Denver
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1771 S Quebec Way · (720) 370-5443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1771 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P104 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit U203 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,721

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit B102 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,721

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit C201 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,796

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Deerfield, a charming community of Denver apartments that offers residents easy access to the city without the high-end price tag associated with city living. Located in the quiet suburbs near the Cherry Creek and High Line Canal Trails, this community of one and two bedroom apartments is a short drive from the best spots in Denver County, including the Denver Tech Center. Come inside and discover a new level of comfortable living. Inside the home, you will find exceptional craftsmanship in every room. Each home is designed to maximize space and compliment whatever decor suits your personality. Select homes include vaulted ceilings and elegant wall-to-wall hardwood flooring. Head to the kitchen for a quick bite to eat and prepare a meal using the all-electric appliance package. Washers and dryers are included, saving you time and money. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $175 based on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit, assigned. Covered carport included!.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $1,367 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
