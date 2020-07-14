All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Arrive on Stout

1531 Stout St · (850) 754-4231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1531 Stout St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive on Stout.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
ReNew on Stout apartments in Denver, Colorado are located in a historic community built in 1917. Situated in the high energy area of the 16th Street Mall and within walking distance of LoDo and the State Capital, our location is home to a broad range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options for members of our apartment community to enjoy. The neighborhood offers vintage charm and easy access to downtown Denver businesses, whether biking, taking the light rail, or walking is your preferred method of travel. Our loft and penthouse homes include renovated interiors with exposed brick, spiral staircases, stainless steel appliances, and modern flooring and fixtures. Our space is filled with apartment and community amenities that will make your life easier. Discover how our thoughtfully designed floor plan layouts will meet your needs for sleeping, splashing, eating, and cooking. Vaulted ceilings add a touch of elegance to the living space. Our Denver Colorado apartments are picture perfect down to the last detail.Filled with the amenities, like air conditioning, that you expect in your living space, we also include window treatments and awesome views all rolled up in the charm of a vintage property in a historic area of Denver. Click through our gallery and see community redefined! Community amenities include an on-site 24-hour accessible fitness center, so relaxing or staying in shape can happen close to home. When you have a project to finish or you need to work from home, our business center is mere steps away. Laundry is not an issue for members of our apartment community because we have The Missing Sock, our convenient on-site laundry facility. ReNew on Stout is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Contact us today to set up a personal tour of this downtown Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Denver apartment community, or simply apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee $8Xcel Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No aggressive breeds or mixes with aggressive breeds- nothing over 100 lbs
Parking Details: Discounted rate at the parking garage across the street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive on Stout have any available units?
Arrive on Stout has 11 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive on Stout have?
Some of Arrive on Stout's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive on Stout currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive on Stout is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arrive on Stout pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive on Stout is pet friendly.
Does Arrive on Stout offer parking?
Yes, Arrive on Stout offers parking.
Does Arrive on Stout have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive on Stout offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive on Stout have a pool?
No, Arrive on Stout does not have a pool.
Does Arrive on Stout have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive on Stout has accessible units.
Does Arrive on Stout have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive on Stout has units with dishwashers.
