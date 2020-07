Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Large single family house with 5 bedroom and only blocks from Regis University in a quiet neighborhood. Home is very accommodating with large bedrooms and plenty of parking. The spacious family room is great for entertaining friends. Nearly 2000 sq feet of living space! Only $590 per student and available for the 2020-2-21 school year.

Lease would begin June 1, 2020



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



Contact us to set-up a showing!