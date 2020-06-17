All apartments in Denver
4953 Valentia Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

4953 Valentia Street

4953 North Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4953 North Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a8d88b086 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Former Model! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Row Home with nearly 1,400 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located on the Green in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton. Great views of Mountains and the Conservatory Green where summer concerts and events take place. Very open and bright floor plan with spacious Great Room and Kitchen. Luxury plank floors flow throughout main level. Kitchen includes incredible views of the mountains towards Downtown as well as stainless appliances, gas range, granite counters, and a plethora of cabinets. The Upper Level includes 2 spacious Master Suites! Huge Balcony off the Living Area and large, enclosed Patio that overlook the Green. 2 car attached Garage; Laundry Room includes washer and dryer; Central Air. Water and Solar included in rent! Ideal location across from Conservatory Green and steps to Northfield Eateries such as Torchy\'s and Cuba Cuba. Just blocks from Northfield Shopping a plethora of Parks and two community Pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Greenway Park with Walking Path & Bike Trails, Dog Park, Tennis Courts. Central Park Rec Center, 80 Acre Central Park, the other four Community Pools, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To Conservatory Green At Stapleton Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 Valentia Street have any available units?
4953 Valentia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4953 Valentia Street have?
Some of 4953 Valentia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 Valentia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Valentia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Valentia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4953 Valentia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4953 Valentia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4953 Valentia Street offers parking.
Does 4953 Valentia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4953 Valentia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Valentia Street have a pool?
Yes, 4953 Valentia Street has a pool.
Does 4953 Valentia Street have accessible units?
No, 4953 Valentia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Valentia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4953 Valentia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

