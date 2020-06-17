4953 Valentia Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a8d88b086 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Former Model! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Row Home with nearly 1,400 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located on the Green in the Conservatory Green neighborhood of Stapleton. Great views of Mountains and the Conservatory Green where summer concerts and events take place. Very open and bright floor plan with spacious Great Room and Kitchen. Luxury plank floors flow throughout main level. Kitchen includes incredible views of the mountains towards Downtown as well as stainless appliances, gas range, granite counters, and a plethora of cabinets. The Upper Level includes 2 spacious Master Suites! Huge Balcony off the Living Area and large, enclosed Patio that overlook the Green. 2 car attached Garage; Laundry Room includes washer and dryer; Central Air. Water and Solar included in rent! Ideal location across from Conservatory Green and steps to Northfield Eateries such as Torchy\'s and Cuba Cuba. Just blocks from Northfield Shopping a plethora of Parks and two community Pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Greenway Park with Walking Path & Bike Trails, Dog Park, Tennis Courts. Central Park Rec Center, 80 Acre Central Park, the other four Community Pools, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To Conservatory Green At Stapleton Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping