All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2501 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2501 15th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:22 AM

2501 15th Street

2501 15th Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2501 15th Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
LoHi Condo: Beautiful 1BR/1.5BA with murphy bed for guests. Corner unit with a deck, vaulted ceilings and tons of light. Open floor plan design with large granite bar for meals and entertaining. Freshly painted and has new windows. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Basic cable, trash and water are included. UNFURNISHED. MURPHY BED INCLUDED.
Dogs are allowed. Pet rent $30 monthly.

Great location in the heart of LoHi with a Walk Score of 94. Short walks to bars, cafes, markets, restaurants, shops, Confluence Park and downtown. Easy access to I-25 and I-70.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2501-15th-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-3c/00dde9bb-f2df-42bb-8b1a-7beceaf8f87f

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5903220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 15th Street have any available units?
2501 15th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 15th Street have?
Some of 2501 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2501 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2501 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2501 15th Street offers parking.
Does 2501 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2501 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2501 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2501 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2501 15th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity