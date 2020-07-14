2501 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

LoHi Condo: Beautiful 1BR/1.5BA with murphy bed for guests. Corner unit with a deck, vaulted ceilings and tons of light. Open floor plan design with large granite bar for meals and entertaining. Freshly painted and has new windows. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Basic cable, trash and water are included. UNFURNISHED. MURPHY BED INCLUDED.

Dogs are allowed. Pet rent $30 monthly.



Great location in the heart of LoHi with a Walk Score of 94. Short walks to bars, cafes, markets, restaurants, shops, Confluence Park and downtown. Easy access to I-25 and I-70.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2501-15th-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-3c/00dde9bb-f2df-42bb-8b1a-7beceaf8f87f



No Cats Allowed



