1860 N Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous St. Luke’s Lofts 2-story unit in the heart of Uptown. Open, modern/industrial design with tons of natural light and exposed brick charm. Stainless steel kitchen, new hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms. Newly renovated Master bath and walk-in closet with washer/dryer. Brand new paint in February 2019!

UNIQUE – Rare ground floor corner unit with a private entrance and direct access to garage from unit. Large private courtyard. VERY large 2nd story patio (325+ sq ft) with views of Downtown Denver. Access to building's rooftop patio where you can watch Coors Field fireworks!

1 parking space and storage unit in garage.

GREAT LOCATION – walk anywhere.