Last updated May 11 2019 at 7:05 AM

1860 N Washington St

1860 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1860 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous St. Luke’s Lofts 2-story unit in the heart of Uptown. Open, modern/industrial design with tons of natural light and exposed brick charm. Stainless steel kitchen, new hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in the bathrooms. Newly renovated Master bath and walk-in closet with washer/dryer. Brand new paint in February 2019!
UNIQUE – Rare ground floor corner unit with a private entrance and direct access to garage from unit. Large private courtyard. VERY large 2nd story patio (325+ sq ft) with views of Downtown Denver. Access to building's rooftop patio where you can watch Coors Field fireworks!
1 parking space and storage unit in garage.
GREAT LOCATION – walk anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 N Washington St have any available units?
1860 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 N Washington St have?
Some of 1860 N Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1860 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 N Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 1860 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 1860 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 1860 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1860 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1860 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.
