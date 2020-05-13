1730 N Emerson Street

Amenities
This one won't last long! Historic Capitol Hill Brick Home: Move in April 1st! - Beautiful brick home close to16th Street Mall, City Park and Colfax Avenue. The kitchen features recently refinished cabinets and tile flooring. This spacious duplex includes a finished basement, fenced backyard and 2 full bathrooms. Plenty of natural lighting and wood floors provide a warm living experience. Don't forget about the large back yard featuring an outdoor dining set and storage shed!
Paula for showing at 303-302-3889!
(RLNE3863680)