Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
5702 Tombstone Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

5702 Tombstone Trail

5702 Tombstone Trail · (719) 309-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5702 Tombstone Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Classic Windsor model with the extended kitchen. Walk in to the dramatic 2 story entry. The kitchen features tile countertops and an island with a walkout to a deck for entertaining. It is open to the large family room with a wall of windows and gas fireplace with a full hearth and a beautiful wood mantle. Formal living room and formal dining room with crown molding. The spacious master bedroom is vaulted and has french doors opening to the 5 piece master bathroom and large walk in closet. This home boasts of beautiful mountain views. The fully unfinished basement allows you the room to expand (not included in the square feet, with basement home has over 3,000 square feet). Talk about comfort, this home has AC to keep you cool in the summer with a large attached 3 car garage.
Washer and Dryer and lawn mower on premise in working condition (Once it needs repairs or replace -will be at tenants expense) Hot tub will be either removed or drained and sealed. Not functioning.
This home is located in an upscale neighborhood, close to many great restaurants, a King Sooper grocery store, Sprouts, a Costco, Super I-Max theaters and other amenities. We're in the highly rated District 49 School system. It's is a short 6 mile commute to Schriever AFB and Peterson AFB (6.75 m), Ft. Carson (14 m), or the US Air Force Academy (12 m).

ANIMAL(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer). Garbage included. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Tombstone Trail have any available units?
5702 Tombstone Trail has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Tombstone Trail have?
Some of 5702 Tombstone Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Tombstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Tombstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Tombstone Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 Tombstone Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5702 Tombstone Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Tombstone Trail offers parking.
Does 5702 Tombstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 Tombstone Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Tombstone Trail have a pool?
No, 5702 Tombstone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Tombstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 5702 Tombstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Tombstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Tombstone Trail has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5702 Tombstone Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

