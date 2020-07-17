5702 Tombstone Trail

Amenities

Classic Windsor model with the extended kitchen. Walk in to the dramatic 2 story entry. The kitchen features tile countertops and an island with a walkout to a deck for entertaining. It is open to the large family room with a wall of windows and gas fireplace with a full hearth and a beautiful wood mantle. Formal living room and formal dining room with crown molding. The spacious master bedroom is vaulted and has french doors opening to the 5 piece master bathroom and large walk in closet. This home boasts of beautiful mountain views. The fully unfinished basement allows you the room to expand (not included in the square feet, with basement home has over 3,000 square feet). Talk about comfort, this home has AC to keep you cool in the summer with a large attached 3 car garage.

Washer and Dryer and lawn mower on premise in working condition (Once it needs repairs or replace -will be at tenants expense) Hot tub will be either removed or drained and sealed. Not functioning.

This home is located in an upscale neighborhood, close to many great restaurants, a King Sooper grocery store, Sprouts, a Costco, Super I-Max theaters and other amenities. We're in the highly rated District 49 School system. It's is a short 6 mile commute to Schriever AFB and Peterson AFB (6.75 m), Ft. Carson (14 m), or the US Air Force Academy (12 m).



ANIMAL(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer). Garbage included. Section 8 housing is unavailable.